StockNews.com Upgrades BP (NYSE:BP) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BP. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($5.76) to GBX 560 ($6.45) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 566 ($6.52) to GBX 603 ($6.94) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 510 ($5.87) to GBX 535 ($6.16) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 472 ($5.43) to GBX 527 ($6.07) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BP to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $246.15.

BP Stock Performance

BP opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $104.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.75. BP has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $34.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.55.

BP Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BP

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3604 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. BP’s payout ratio is currently -41.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 479,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 26,376.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 236,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 235,806 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 288,045 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of BP by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 181,657 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 25,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

