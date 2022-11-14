Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Short Interest Update

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 639,500 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the October 15th total of 456,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 220.5 days.
Straumann Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHF traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.21 and a 200-day moving average of $111.77. Straumann has a 12-month low of $85.52 and a 12-month high of $227.89.
About Straumann
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Straumann (SAUHF)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.