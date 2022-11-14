Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Short Interest Update

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 639,500 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the October 15th total of 456,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 220.5 days.

Straumann Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHF traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.21 and a 200-day moving average of $111.77. Straumann has a 12-month low of $85.52 and a 12-month high of $227.89.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

