Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 3.4% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 16,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $81,404,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 603,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $120,074,000 after buying an additional 106,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $224.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.25 and a 200-day moving average of $215.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.74.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

