Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Up 37.2% in October

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the October 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SMMYY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,003. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $13.78.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and others; battery materials, such as nickel hydroxides, lithium nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxides, and lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide; and crystal materials, including lithium tantalates/lithium niobates, optical isolators, faraday rotators, and substitute gallium gadolinium garnet.

