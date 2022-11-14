SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

SunPower Stock Performance

SPWR stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $22.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,091,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,220. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.76 and a beta of 1.75. SunPower has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $32.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SunPower

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the second quarter worth about $10,623,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at about $15,318,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SunPower by 370.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 887,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,032,000 after buying an additional 698,844 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SunPower by 203.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 511,085 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 523.6% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 606,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 509,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

