Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) vs. EBET (NASDAQ:EBET) Head-To-Head Contrast

EBET (NASDAQ:EBET) and Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EBET and Super League Gaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EBET $170,000.00 85.73 -$15.20 million ($2.79) -0.32 Super League Gaming $11.67 million 1.92 -$20.75 million ($0.84) -0.71

EBET has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Super League Gaming. Super League Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EBET, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EBET -80.68% -100.04% -49.28% Super League Gaming -172.21% -35.65% -33.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares EBET and Super League Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

9.4% of EBET shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Super League Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of EBET shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Super League Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EBET and Super League Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EBET 0 0 1 0 3.00 Super League Gaming 0 0 2 0 3.00

EBET presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 237.04%. Super League Gaming has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 900.00%. Given Super League Gaming’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Super League Gaming is more favorable than EBET.

Risk & Volatility

EBET has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super League Gaming has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Super League Gaming beats EBET on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EBET

EBET, Inc. develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP. It also provides iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company was formerly known as Esports Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to EBET, Inc. in May 2022. EBET, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc. in June 2015. Super League Gaming, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

