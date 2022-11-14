Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,200 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the October 15th total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUPGF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Superior Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Superior Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Superior Gold stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,346. Superior Gold has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

Featured Articles

