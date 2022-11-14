Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Target Price to $2.25

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLAGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $3.50 to $2.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.

TBLA opened at $2.03 on Monday. Taboola.com has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.08 million, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBLA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth $58,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth $66,000. 44.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

