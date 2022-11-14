Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Short Interest Update

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,070,700 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the October 15th total of 3,950,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,070.7 days.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Trading Up 9.5 %

OTCMKTS:SVCBF traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.80. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14.

Get Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Danske upgraded Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

About Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products. The company offers various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.