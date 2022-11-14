Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Short Interest Update

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,900 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the October 15th total of 151,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWMAF traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 31,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,057. Swedish Match AB has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.