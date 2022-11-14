Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Short Interest Update

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,900 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the October 15th total of 151,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SWMAF traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 31,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,057. Swedish Match AB has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92.
About Swedish Match AB (publ)
