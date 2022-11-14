Symbol Price Tops $0.0317 (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 14th. During the last week, Symbol has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Symbol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges. Symbol has a market cap of $177.20 million and $1.31 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Symbol

Symbol was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy.”

