Synapse (SYN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.76 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last week, Synapse has traded 38.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Synapse has a market cap of $108.77 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00003690 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

