Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Syneos Health comprises approximately 2.3% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,330 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Syneos Health by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,868,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,229,000 after purchasing an additional 723,812 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Syneos Health by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,359,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,002,000 after purchasing an additional 663,152 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,487,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,411,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,175,000 after purchasing an additional 267,379 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Syneos Health to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

Syneos Health stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.06. 10,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,256. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.39. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $104.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

