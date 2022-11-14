Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 1,715 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,115 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $25,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBB Research Group LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,556 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,073 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Barclays started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.04 on Monday, reaching $103.05. 163,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,661,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.63. The company has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

