Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.31% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $37,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,248. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.43. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.