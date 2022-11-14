Synovus Financial Corp Buys 3,838 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $21,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $1,404,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.06. 31,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

