Synovus Financial Corp Buys 9,537 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $30,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $115,536,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 70.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,025,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,409,000 after acquiring an additional 422,454 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.10. The stock had a trading volume of 13,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,634. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.88.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

