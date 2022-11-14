Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 906,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.0% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $82,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 84.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.00. The stock had a trading volume of 178,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,736,021. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.40.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.