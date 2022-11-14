Synovus Financial Corp Has $15.30 Million Holdings in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned 7.67% of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $15,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,303,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,619,000 after buying an additional 88,453 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 222,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 166,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.54. 293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,759. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $52.88 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.20.

