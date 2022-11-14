Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,559,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,416 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $85,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,650,704 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average of $23.51.

