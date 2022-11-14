Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Short Interest Up 29.2% in October

Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the October 15th total of 284,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Takara Bio Price Performance

Shares of Takara Bio stock remained flat at $23.20 during trading on Monday. Takara Bio has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.20.

About Takara Bio

Takara Bio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in Japan, the United States, China, other Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Bioindustry and Gene Therapy segments. It develops research reagents and scientific instruments; and provides contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) services for academic and corporate life sciences research and development.

