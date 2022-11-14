Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Short Interest Up 29.2% in October

Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the October 15th total of 284,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Takara Bio Price Performance
Shares of Takara Bio stock remained flat at $23.20 during trading on Monday. Takara Bio has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.20.
About Takara Bio
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Takara Bio (TKBIF)
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Takara Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takara Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.