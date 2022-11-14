Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Short Interest Update

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the October 15th total of 5,170,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

TGB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGB. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Taseko Mines by 45.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,000,026 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after buying an additional 2,809,969 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 100,064 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 20.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taseko Mines stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.40. 118,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,343. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $400.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 2.21.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

