TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Short Interest Update

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,500 shares, a growth of 89.9% from the October 15th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Biopharm

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of TC Biopharm during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in TC Biopharm by 454.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106,539 shares in the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in TC Biopharm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Biopharm during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Biopharm alerts:

TC Biopharm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. 122,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,209. TC Biopharm has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46.

TC Biopharm Company Profile

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Biopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Biopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.