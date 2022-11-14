TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$56.00 to C$58.00. Approximately 91,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,867,773 shares.The stock last traded at $48.23 and had previously closed at $48.25.

TRP has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in TC Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in TC Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.661 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 103.95%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

