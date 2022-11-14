TD Securities Raises Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target to C$21.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE OR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,822. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.14 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 69.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

