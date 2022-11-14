Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Short Interest Update

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,200 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the October 15th total of 205,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,251.0 days.

THNPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Technip Energies from €15.50 ($15.50) to €15.30 ($15.30) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Technip Energies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Technip Energies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Technip Energies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THNPF traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397. Technip Energies has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $16.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40.

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Projects Delivery, and Technology, Products and Services.

