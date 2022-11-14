Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE) Short Interest Down 23.5% in October

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TETE. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,474,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,544,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,237,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

About Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the technology and telecommunications sector in Malaysia.

