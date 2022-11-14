TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.90.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of T stock opened at C$29.02 on Monday. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$26.30 and a 52-week high of C$34.65. The stock has a market cap of C$41.21 billion and a PE ratio of 21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.40%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

