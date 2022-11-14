Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the October 15th total of 4,720,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Tenaris Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TS stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.83. 58,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,723. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average of $28.58. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $34.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.26. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaris

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,152,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,180 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Tenaris by 3,518.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,523,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,819,000 after buying an additional 1,481,638 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Tenaris by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,601,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,759,000 after buying an additional 1,231,882 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 24.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,474,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,260,000 after acquiring an additional 683,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 56,903.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after acquiring an additional 562,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

TS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

