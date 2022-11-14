Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the October 15th total of 4,720,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Tenaris Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of TS stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.83. 58,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,723. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average of $28.58. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $34.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51.
Tenaris Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.26. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.20%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaris
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.
Tenaris Company Profile
Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.
