Teradyne, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Teradyne has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Teradyne has a payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Teradyne to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.14. 1,254,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.82. Teradyne has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $168.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.