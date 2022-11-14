TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading 36.9% Lower This Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $224.31 million and $44.09 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 36.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00079205 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00062247 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001562 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000433 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00011816 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00023862 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001566 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005356 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000255 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,807,396,372 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.
