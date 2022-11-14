Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Short Interest Down 21.9% in October

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the October 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.58 per share, with a total value of $596,095.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,327,713.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.58 per share, with a total value of $596,095.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,327,713.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.21 per share, with a total value of $251,724.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,959.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 27,526 shares of company stock worth $1,615,384 over the last ninety days.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TCBIO opened at $21.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $27.24.

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

