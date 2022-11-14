Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $19,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,694,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,975,000 after buying an additional 117,177 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.06 on Monday, reaching $180.55. The stock had a trading volume of 86,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,007,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $199.90. The company has a market cap of $163.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Barclays upgraded Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.26.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

