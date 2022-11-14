Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,644,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,714,085,000 after acquiring an additional 701,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,810,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,246 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,763,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,099 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,924,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,472,355,000 after buying an additional 421,129 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $180.01. 43,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,007,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.60 and its 200-day moving average is $165.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $199.90.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.99%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

