Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Tgs Asa Price Performance

TGSGY remained flat at $15.25 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,273. Tgs Asa has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74.

Tgs Asa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.0953 dividend. This is a boost from Tgs Asa’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.

About Tgs Asa

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data. It also provides geological services comprising digital well logs; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

