The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,254 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,094 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 2.6% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned 0.09% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $31,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 935,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,029,000 after buying an additional 73,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.5 %

BK traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,951,186. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.57.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

