The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $38.50 to $36.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.37.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $30.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.68. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $60.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.79.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $200,981.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 49,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 34.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,118,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,893,000 after purchasing an additional 285,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

