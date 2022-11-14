The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut The Dixie Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
The Dixie Group stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. The Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $6.98.
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
