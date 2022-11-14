The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut The Dixie Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The Dixie Group Price Performance

The Dixie Group stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. The Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $6.98.

Institutional Trading of The Dixie Group

About The Dixie Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in The Dixie Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Dixie Group by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 74,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in The Dixie Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.