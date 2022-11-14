The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Short Interest Up 16.2% in October

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the October 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $273.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $1,828,758.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EL traded down $7.55 on Monday, hitting $220.67. 1,805,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,496. The company has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.39. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 40.07%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

