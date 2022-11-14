The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Short Interest Up 16.2% in October

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the October 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $273.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.10.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $1,828,758.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies
Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance
NYSE EL traded down $7.55 on Monday, hitting $220.67. 1,805,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,496. The company has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.39. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $374.20.
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 40.07%.
About Estée Lauder Companies
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
