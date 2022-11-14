The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,999 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after acquiring an additional 479,032 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after acquiring an additional 476,509 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 165.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 711,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,846,000 after acquiring an additional 443,189 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,172,746,000 after acquiring an additional 244,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $385.17 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $412.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.17. The firm has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 313,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,139.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 714,958 shares of company stock valued at $21,039,048. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.19.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

