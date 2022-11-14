The Goldman Sachs Group Raises National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target to $41.00

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EYE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Vision from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of National Vision to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, National Vision has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.58. 3,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.51. National Vision has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $52.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.67 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.86%. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter worth about $122,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in National Vision by 19.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in National Vision by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in National Vision by 14.6% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,126,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,099,000 after purchasing an additional 143,798 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Vision by 8.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

