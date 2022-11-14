The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 601,800 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 802,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $380,127.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,299.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total value of $129,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $380,127.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,299.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Hanover Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,743,000 after buying an additional 50,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,985,000 after buying an additional 51,132 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,066,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,934,000 after buying an additional 29,441 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 26.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 921,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,113,000 after buying an additional 192,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 906,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut The Hanover Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

NYSE:THG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,807. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $121.69 and a 52-week high of $155.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.04 and a 200-day moving average of $139.03.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

