The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Korea Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KF traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.37. 9,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,602. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.42. The Korea Fund has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $44.27.

Get The Korea Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of The Korea Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KF. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Korea Fund by 7.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,050,000 after acquiring an additional 59,712 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in The Korea Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Korea Fund by 251.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The Korea Fund by 88.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in The Korea Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Korea Fund

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Korea Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Korea Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.