The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 11.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 82,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 17.0% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 2.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.99 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.67. The firm has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

