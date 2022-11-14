The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Shares Bought by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marcus were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,539,000 after buying an additional 181,465 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Marcus by 13.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 696,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after purchasing an additional 84,713 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marcus by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,329,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,526,000 after purchasing an additional 73,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marcus by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,210,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilantic Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Marcus by 27.0% in the first quarter. Trilantic Capital Management L.P. now owns 266,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 56,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

MCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Marcus from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marcus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE MCS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,226. The stock has a market cap of $499.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.50 and a beta of 1.54. The Marcus Co. has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 500.00%.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

