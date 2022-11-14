The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,661 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Stock Up 0.6 %

Mosaic stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.10. The stock had a trading volume of 90,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,117,999. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.31.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

