The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.7% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 388,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,358,000 after acquiring an additional 65,318 shares during the period. Essex LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 27,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Single Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.85.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.08. The company had a trading volume of 60,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,477,019. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.10.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.26%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 6,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $1,039,038.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,382 shares of company stock worth $15,407,595 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

