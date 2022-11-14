The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Trimmed by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 298,685 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 41,703 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

TJX opened at $73.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.