The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,808 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.74.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney Company Profile

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.03. 206,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,221,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $163.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.27.

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

