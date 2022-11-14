The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $34.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,425,978. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

